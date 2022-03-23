PMC to allot 1,030 homes under PMAY scheme through online lottery on March 30
PUNE The civic body has organised an online lottery to allot 1,030 homes built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The lottery scheme will be held on March 30.
Vikram Kumar, municipal commissioner PMC, said, “The online lottery will be held on March 30 for affordable housing in partnership. Residents who have submitted the forms between August 2021 and September 4, 2021, would be able to participate and avail of the benefit. By considering Covid-19 norms, the lottery is being conducted online.”
These 1,030 flats are available in six various schemes, located mainly at Hadapsar, two sites at Kharadi and one site at Vadgaon Khrurda.
For more details, residents can visit the PMAY office located at Swatraveer Sawarkar Bhavan, near Balgandharva..
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
