PMC to begin work on development of Wakad bypass-Sangvi bridge stretch of Mula river

Six months after withdrawal of the earlier tender over differences in the funding approaches of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the latter has now floated a new tender worth ₹303 crore for developing the right bank of the Mula river and started work on the stretch from Wakad bypass to Sangvi bridge. This is part of the riverfront development project (RFD) based on a public-private partnership (PPP) model using development credit notes for funding. As the model code of conduct has kicked in ahead of the Lok Sabha (LS) elections, a decision will be taken after the polls. The PCMC plans to fund the development of the left bank of the river directly. (HT PHOTO)

PMC officials said that contracts worth ₹700 crore have been awarded for the stretches of the river from Sangamwadi to Bund Garden and Bund Garden to Mundhwa bridge. Of the ₹700 crore, a credit note of ₹400 crore will be issued to Jaykumar Contract by the PMC. A timeframe of three years has been given for completing the stretch from Sangamwadi to Mundhwa bridge, similar to the Wakad bypass to Sangavi bridge stretch.

The project is divided into phases with ₹700 crore allocated for the first phase. Later, it will transition to a PPP model. Currently, the PMC has used ₹300 crore for the stretches between Sangamwadi and Bund Garden, and Bund Garden and Mundhwa bridge.

According to civic officials, the Mula-Mutha river spans 44 kilometre across different areas. The PMC plans to spend ₹20 crore per kilometre on riverfront development, estimated to take over five years. About 650 hectares of land has been made available for development of the green belt with private players contributing funds. Revenue will be generated through development charges of land along the riverfront with only 75 hectares owned by the government.