PMC to carry out GIS mapping of existing flyovers & underpasses in city

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to carry out GIS (geographical information system) mapping of all existing flyovers and underpasses in the city so as to subsequently conduct structural audits. Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, "Pune city has many flyovers, river overpasses, and underpasses. Some of them are old and require strengthening work."

Earlier, the PMC had carried out a detailed survey of all flyovers and river bridges following which, agencies had suggested repair works to increase the strength of these structures. The main work needed to be carried out at river bridges such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj bridge, Lakdi bridge, Rajaram bridge, and Bund Garden bridge. “The PMC will float the tenders and start work very soon as funds were allotted in the budget,” said a municipal official.

Meanwhile, discussions are underway to demolish two flyovers on Solapur Road, including the flyover near Magarpatta City and the Gadital flyover near Hadapsar.

As the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to construct a multilevel flyover between Pune and Yavat, both existing flyovers need to be demolished.

Recently, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) built the multilevel flyover at University Chowk on Ganesh Khind road. The ramp on the Baner side was inaugurated last week but Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Sunny Nimhan raised doubts over the structure after a crack appeared in the flyover’s parapet following inauguration. The PMRDA has initiated inquiry into the same.