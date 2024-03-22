PMC to clean nullahs to curb river pollution

As a first step towards curbing river pollution, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to clean the nullahs in its jurisdiction which eventually join the rivers. Officials said that untreated sewage and polluted water from these nullahs contributes significantly to river pollution. Officials said that untreated sewage and polluted water from these nullahs contributes significantly to river pollution. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

Newly appointed PMC commissioner, Rajendra Bhosale, said, “Cleaning nullahs, which eventually join the rivers, will be our top priority to have pollution-free water bodies in the city. We will focus on mapping nullahs, preventing the release of sewage into nullahs, and improving stormwater drainage systems,” he said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The MC informed that the cleaning of nullahs is important as it will significantly reduce river pollution. “The PMC has nine STPs and the work to upgrade (capacity and technology) the existing STPs is underway. Also, 11 new STPs will be set up with help from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). We are trying to process 100% sewage generated in the city,” Bhosale said.

In 2017, 11 villages including Shivane, Ambegaon, Dhayari, Undri and Mundhwa were merged with the PMC. The 11 villages generate 139 MLD domestic waste daily, which has no connectivity to the trunk line. Since last year, the PMC has started working on improving the connectivity of sewage lines in these villages. Also, two sewage treatment plants (STPs) will be set up for these villages.

As with the 11 villages merged with the PMC earlier, the civic body is facing challenges with the 23 villages that were merged with the PMC later. The villages of Handewadi, Wadachiwadi, Shewalewadi and Bhilarewadi among others have no sewage line. Around 250 MLD of sewage is generated daily in these villages with most of the waste being released untreated into the water bodies.

Jagdish Khanore, superintending engineer, JICA project, said that excluding the upcoming 11 STPs, as many as eight STPs will be set up for all 34 villages merged with the PMC. “Two STPs will be set up for the 11 villages and six STPs will be set up for the 23 villages merged more recently with the PMC. We have prepared a master plan for the STPs, improving connectivity of sewage lines, stormwater drainage lines in these 23 villages,” he said.

“We are checking all the nullahs in the entire PMC jurisdiction which will be cleaned to prevent polluted water from entering the rivers. Along with the STPs, the sewage and drainage lines in the city are being improved,” Khanore said.