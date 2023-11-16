PMC to conduct audit of drainage system work in merged villages

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to conduct a third-party audit of drainage system work undertaken in merged villages following several complaints from locals and political leaders. In 2021, work began in 11 villages which were included in the civic limits as these areas did not have proper drainage systems in place. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Urali Devachi, Phursungi, Bavdhan Budruk, Mundhwa-Keshavnagar, Hadapsar-Sade Satra Nali, Shivne, Dhayari, Undri and Ambegaon Khurd were merged in PMC limits in 2017.

The civic body received complaints from locals about drainage work being carried out at Uttam Nagar, Shivane and Dhayari villages. Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Khadakwasla state assembly constituency Bhimrao Tapkir also raised questions in the assembly session.

Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner, PMC, said, “We received complaints of substandard work in three villages. So, we have decided to appoint the College of Engineering Pune (CoEP) Technological University to conduct an audit of work in Uttam Nagar, Shivane and Dhyari villages. After receiving the report, decision will be taken to carry out an audit in other villages.”

In 2021, work began in 11 villages which were included in the civic limits as these areas did not have proper drainage systems in place.

PMC has proposed a deadline for this work in 2025 when the civic body plans to have 100 per cent drainage lines in place in these villages. For this, PMC has planned to construct main channels of about 100 km and secondary sewage lines of 450 km.

There are going to be three sewage treatment plants (STPs) as well, said civic officials.

A total of 183km of lines will be laid here to help strengthen the sewer system. Two sewage treatment plants (STPs) have also been proposed under the project, expected to span over the next four years.

PMC had appointed a project management consultant for construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance for five years of STPs in these villages.

Earlier, gram panchayats were looking after the systems. But with limited funds, they could not augment capacities.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON