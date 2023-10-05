News / Cities / Pune News / PMC to demolish 54-year-old water treatment plant at Parvati

PMC to demolish 54-year-old water treatment plant at Parvati

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 06, 2023 05:16 AM IST

The civic body plans to construct new plant under AMRUT 2, a scheme for clean water for urban residents. The project cost will be ₹207.55 crore, said officials

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed to demolish 54-year-old water treatment plant at Parvati, which supplies water to most parts of the city.

The actual construction of new plant may take time after PMC demolish existing one once all arrangements are in place. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body plans to construct new plant under AMRUT 2, a scheme for clean water for urban residents. The project cost will be 207.55 crore, said officials.

The actual construction of new plant may take time after PMC demolish existing one once all arrangements are in place.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, water department of PMC, said, the Parvati water treatment plant is a key plant for providing water to city but needs overhaul.

“Many parts in the water treatment machinery are in dilapidated condition. As the plant is operational round the clock, it is challenging to carry repair works. There is need to build a new plant in the place of existing one,” said Pawaskar.

The officials of the water department said, the civic body will have to plan properly demolishing the water plant at Parvati so that water supply is not affected.

“PMC will use Warje and Vadgaon Budruk plants as a back till the new plant is constructed,” said officials.

