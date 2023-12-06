PMC to extend length of Katraj flyover towards Rajas Society to ease traffic congestion

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to extend the length of the Katraj (Wonder City to Rajas Society) flyover from the initially proposed 1,326 metres to 2,226 metres in a bid to ease traffic congestion on the Katraj-Kondhwa Road, the public works department (PWD) is unhappy with the last-minute change. The PWD started work on the Katraj flyover on September 24, 2021 and has so far, completed 25% of the work whereas the deadline is March 2025. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Vikas Dhakane, additional municipal commissioner of the PMC, said, “To solve the traffic problems on Katraj-Kondhwa Road, we have taken the decision to extend the Katraj flyover (Wonder City to Rajas Society) by 900 metres from the existing 1,326 metres to 2,226 metres. We conducted a series of meetings with the national highway consultant and PMC consultant regarding extension of the flyover. Thereafter, the consultant conducted a feasibility study after which we took the decision to extend the flyover towards Rajas Society. The PMC will spend money on the extension part. As per the new feasibility report, the flyover will begin from Wonder City and land at SBI Bank near Gokul Nagar.”

The PMC has estimated a cost of around Rs80 crores for extension of the flyover towards Rajas Society.

When contacted, Mahesh Patil, executive engineer of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) of PWD, said, “We have completed the construction work of all the pillars. Now, we are going to start segment launching in a few days. We got sanctioned and funded by the central government. So, we are going to complete work as per the sanctioned plan. We cannot make decisions at our level. It will be taken at the higher level. It would have been more appropriate if the PMC had made a decision within a few months of starting the work. Now, it is not easy at this stage.”

One of the senior officials of NHAI of PWD, said, “It is very difficult to extend part of the flyover. Right now, we haven’t got land for a ramp in the Rajas Society area. If we decide to carry out work, what about land acquisition for the service road because PMC will have to develop a service road on both sides of the flyover. Even after extending the length of the flyover, the purpose of solving traffic problems is not going to be achieved. Who will carry out work? What will be the deadline of flyover work? What will be the status of the existing work?”

The aim of the Katraj flyover is to have traffic pass smoothly from Navale Bridge to Kondhwa without passing through Katraj Chowk. Commuting on the new flyover will reduce the vehicular queues around the PMPML bus stand, Katraj Mandai or along Satara Road and Wonder City. As a result, the problem of traffic at Katraj Chowk and Rajas Chowk will be solved. The six-lane flyover passes through the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Museum and the central government has allocated funds to the tune of Rs169.15 crores for the work.