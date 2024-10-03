PMC to file complaint against private doctors for delay in reporting cases

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to file complaints against private doctors with medical councils for delays in reporting infectious disease cases. These delays, particularly in cases of dengue, Zika, and chikungunya, have hindered the civic body’s further efforts to conduct timely surveillance and containment activities, leading to outbreaks, said the officials. PMC has decided to file complaints against private doctors with medical councils for delays in reporting infectious disease cases. (REUTERS (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The state public health department has formed a rapid response team (RRT) to investigate the reason behind the surge of chikungunya cases with rare manifestations in the city. Besides the team is investigating the reason behind the spike in cases of other vectorborne diseases in the city.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, head of the vector-borne disease control programme at PMC and RRT member, said, “We have decided to start taking action against those respective treating doctors who are found not reporting or late reporting of us about the vector-borne diseases patients and cases with rare manifestation treated by them. The complaint will be made to the National Medical Council and Maharashtra Medical Council against the doctor. The further action will be decided by the council,” he said.

According to officials, the civic body has started collecting information about vector-borne disease cases like chikungunya, dengue and Zika virus. Besides, comprehensive information is been collected regarding patients with rare manifestations. However, the response from the private doctors and hospitals has been poor.

Dr Dighe, said, the information to PMC is shared after three weeks and even months after patients are diagnosed with the disease. “We have also informed the doctors in July requesting to cooperate and notify us of the cases. The containment activities and surveillance have to be done immediately if cases are reported. The delay can lead to the outbreak and eventually morbidity and mortality amongst the infected patients,” he said.

The Rapid Response Team (RRT), even during the meeting held last week had asked the private doctors and hospitals that reporting is crucial in controlling the spread of infectious and vector-borne diseases, and these delays are unacceptable, putting public health at risk. Authorities have urged all healthcare professionals to ensure timely notification of cases to avoid further legal and regulatory actions.

Dr Sanjay Patil, Chairman Hospital Board of India, Pune Chapter, said, considering the public health the cases should be notified to the civic on priority as the delay can cause disease outbreaks in the city. “The hospitals, doctors and PMC should work together to streamline the reporting process. We will request our Indian Medical Association(IMA) doctors to cooperate with the civic body for welfare of the public health,” he said.