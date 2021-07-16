Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to invite PM Modi to inaugurate Pune metro
PMC to invite PM Modi to inaugurate Pune metro

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch the city’s metro service
By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 09:45 PM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch the city’s metro service.

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation has started trials on two priority sectors, which are almost complete.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), currently in power in the PMC, is looking to start commercial operations on these two routes before the date of the municipal elections is announced.

Leader of house in PMC Ganesh Bidkar said, “The Pune and Nagpur metro was completed in record time. The Pune Metro will launch very soon. As the central government has given funding for the project, we would like to invite Prime Minister Modi to launch the metro.”

The Nationalist Congress Party’s city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “When Pune Metro’s ground breaking ceremony happened, we were ruling in the PMC and we invited Prime Minister Modi and then chief minister. Now, we will ask the ruling BJP that they should invite the Prime Minister, along with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.”

Maha-Metro states that these priority lines, Pimpri to Agriculture college and Vanaz to Garware college are ready. The PMC elections are scheduled to be held end of the year.

