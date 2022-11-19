PMC to open riverside road for four-wheelers

To mitigate rising traffic snarls on Karve Road, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will open the riverside road for four-wheelers.

The stretch between Baba Bhide Bridge and Mhatre Bridge is used mainly by two-wheelers as the road towards the Rajput slum becomes narrow. Now, to accommodate larger vehicles, the civic body has started to widen the road up to 15-metre length from the existing six.

The civic body is in process of clearing the debris and expects the stretch to be ready by December first week.

Regarding the development, PMC road department head VJ Kulkarni said, “In order to widen the patch, PMC will rehabilitate people whose houses are compromised in road widening. The decision was taken back in 2019, but it came to nothing. Now, the slum dwellers have agreed to relocate, civic body has initiated the road widening work.”

The move is likely to reduce heavy traffic snarls on Karve Road and adjacent areas.

Kulkarni said, “The lot between Baba Bhide Bridge and Mhatre Bridge is ready and PMC is putting the final touches to the remaining 300 meters.”

Civic authorities have announced that once the riverside road gets a go-ahead, it would allow four-wheelers to use it.

Once the road opens for traffic, citizens would be able to travel seamlessly from Nal Stop or Erandwane to Shaniwar Wada. PMC administration is hoping that this connectivity will help bring down the traffic burden in central areas of the city.