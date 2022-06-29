PMC to recover thrice the amount of property tax from rooftop hotels, parking space violators
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to recover thrice the amount of property tax from owners of rooftop hotels found indulging in unauthorised constructions and using parking space for commercial purposes.
More than 75 such properties are under the scanner of building permission department for violation of Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MR&TP) Act, 1966, and Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation Act, 1949 (BPMC). Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar gave his in-principle approval for new commercial rates for violators a few days ago.
PMC building permission department and anti-encroachment cell have found that despite warnings and notices, owners were found commercially exploiting residential properties, specifically rooftops and side margins of commercial establishments. The anti-encroachment department had demolished unauthorised structures, but they sprang up again putting a serious question mark on the action taken. The building permission department stated that besides demolition, property tax would be charged thrice the amount from violators.
PMC had last week issued notices to 75 rooftop restaurants for conducting unauthorised operations. The business establishments have been under the PMC scanner after a major fire incident at a rooftop restaurant in Baner on June 9. Post the incident, Kumar ordered a survey of rooftop restaurants and directed the fire department to carry out necessary inspections and file a status report.
The survey undertaken by the anti-encroachment department, property tax department, building permission department and fire department revealed that 18 hotels in Baner and 75 rooftop restaurants were running without permission from the civic body. The officials found that most of the commercial establishments had converted the parking area into commercial zones in violation of state government guidelines.
30K register for Pune varsity senate elections
PUNE Even as the tenure of former senate members of the Savitribai Phule Pune University has ended, the process for the election of new senate members has been started by the SPPU administration. Till now, more than 30,000 people have registered for participating in the election, and the last date for registration is July 3. These elections will be held in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts where affiliated colleges are under the SPPU jurisdiction.
World Bank offers ₹3,500 cr agri loan to U.P.
The World Bank has offered a soft loan of ₹3,500 crore to Uttar Pradesh to promote food processing and crop diversification with a view to enhance the income of the state's farmers, people in the know of things said. The loan offer was made by World Bank, regional director, South Asia, John Roome, in a meeting with chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and officials of agriculture and forest departments, here, on Tuesday.
Post Udaipur killing, police step up vigil in U.P.
Letters@htlive.com After the gruesome murder of a tailor in Rajasthan, the Uttar Pradesh police have stepped up vigil across the state as a precautionary measure. “All police personnel posted across the state are on alert following the incident in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Our priority is to maintain law and order in the state and avert any type of trouble,” Director General of Police, U. P., DS Chauhan said while talking to newspersons.
SPPU exam trend: Students need extra supplements, write till end
PUNE The semester examinations of the Savitribai Phule Pune University are currently underway, however, an interesting trend is seen among students. With engineering, architecture and pharmacy exams having started initially, it is seen that pharmacy students are attaching the maximum number of supplements which is seven to eight. The students are given the main answer sheet of 24 pages with each supplement containing four pages.
A Pune-based businessman was duped of ₹35 lakh by three fraudsters who promised to give him new currency notes. The businessman lodged a first information report (FIR) at Lakshar police station on Wednesday. Police have booked Sajid Mubarak Sheikh from Koregaon Park, Jaswinder Sing Gundev from Ravivar peth and Jitendra Mehta from Bharuch Gujrat under sections 406, 420, 120 (b) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.
