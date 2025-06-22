PMC to set up city’s first govt-run PET scan centre at Sarasbaug 

In a first for the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will soon set up a PET scan facility to provide advanced cancer screening and diagnostic services at affordable rates. The facility will come up in a 10,000 sq ft standalone building at Kala Dalan in the Sarasbaug area, where a full-fledged diagnostic centre is being developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, said the officials on Sunday. Spread across two floors; the structure is designed for isolation and advanced diagnostics, ensuring that patient screening is conducted in a safe and dedicated environment, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to PMC officials, this will be the first PET scan facility under a government initiative in the entire Pune district, as no such equipment currently exists even in district hospitals. Spread across two floors; the structure is designed for isolation and advanced diagnostics, ensuring that patient screening is conducted in a safe and dedicated environment, they said.

“This will be Pune’s first government-run PET scan centre. It will provide high-end diagnostic tests like PET scans, MRI, and CT scans accessible to poor and middle-class citizens. It is a major public health initiative,” said Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer of PMC.

According to officials, the facility will be made available at Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates.

Dr Nina Borade, PMC health chief, said, “This initiative ensures that even the poorest patient has access to high-end diagnostic services. We are bridging the gap where the government previously had no such facility in the entire district,” she added.

Health activists and citizens have welcomed the move, calling it a ‘much-needed step’ in a city where advanced diagnostics are largely dominated by expensive private setups.