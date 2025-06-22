Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

PMC to set up city’s first govt-run PET scan centre at Sarasbaug 

ByVicky Pathare 
Jun 22, 2025 10:42 PM IST

According to PMC officials, this will be the first PET scan facility under a government initiative in the entire Pune district, as no such equipment currently exists even in district hospitals

In a first for the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will soon set up a PET scan facility to provide advanced cancer screening and diagnostic services at affordable rates. The facility will come up in a 10,000 sq ft standalone building at Kala Dalan in the Sarasbaug area, where a full-fledged diagnostic centre is being developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, said the officials on Sunday. 

Spread across two floors; the structure is designed for isolation and advanced diagnostics, ensuring that patient screening is conducted in a safe and dedicated environment, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Spread across two floors; the structure is designed for isolation and advanced diagnostics, ensuring that patient screening is conducted in a safe and dedicated environment, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to PMC officials, this will be the first PET scan facility under a government initiative in the entire Pune district, as no such equipment currently exists even in district hospitals. Spread across two floors; the structure is designed for isolation and advanced diagnostics, ensuring that patient screening is conducted in a safe and dedicated environment, they said. 

“This will be Pune’s first government-run PET scan centre. It will provide high-end diagnostic tests like PET scans, MRI, and CT scans accessible to poor and middle-class citizens. It is a major public health initiative,” said Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer of PMC. 

According to officials, the facility will be made available at Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates.  

Dr Nina Borade, PMC health chief, said, “This initiative ensures that even the poorest patient has access to high-end diagnostic services. We are bridging the gap where the government previously had no such facility in the entire district,” she added. 

Health activists and citizens have welcomed the move, calling it a ‘much-needed step’ in a city where advanced diagnostics are largely dominated by expensive private setups. 

News / Cities / Pune / PMC to set up city’s first govt-run PET scan centre at Sarasbaug 
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On