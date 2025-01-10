PMC to speed work on laying trunk lines for river rejuvenation project

PUNE Though the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is making progress in erecting sewage treatment plants, it is lagging in laying trunk lines which will be used to collect the sewage. Out of 45 km, PMC has completed work on 6 km of trunk lines under the river rejuvenation project. Of 45 km, PMC has completed work on 6 km of trunk lines under the river rejuvenation project. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Through the project the civic body plans to collect sewage, instead of getting mixed directly into the river, it would get treated in the Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) and later treated water would be released into the river.

The PMC is executing this project with the help of the central government which has taken a loan for it from JICA (Japan International Co-operation Agency).

Kothrud MLA and cabinet Minister Chandrakant Patil recently took the review of the JICA project and said that among 11 STPs, the work of 9 STPs is almost complete.

“The progress of erecting STP is good but at the same time work on the truck lines which bring the city’s sewage to STPs is lagging. The civic body should speed up work,” he said.

Jagdish Khanore, head of PMC sewage department, said, “We will speed up work and make sure the project is not delayed.”