PMC to spend 40 Lakh for Balgandharva maintenance, barely 3 months after 1.5 cr renovations 

After undergoing ₹1.5 crore renovations only a few months ago, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to carry out another round of maintenance work on the Balgandharva Auditorium. The latest maintenance work will be worth ₹ 40 lakh meant for repairing chairs and the interior part of the second floor of the auditorium. Balgandharva Rangmandir reopened in March 2024 after a month and a half closure for renovations for which the civic body spent ₹ 1.5 crore. (HT PHOTO)

In the first week of July, the PMC Bhavan department (Building Construction) floated two tenders for maintenance work. The first tender includes fixing leather finished policing of kota, Marble, Shahabad stone, installation of CCTV cameras, collapsible steel gate, fixing window glasses, wooden work, fixing foam sheet boards, fixing curtains cloths and rods, water supply and sanitary fitting, wall painting etc. It is likely to cost around ₹29.62 lakh while another tender is estimated to be worth ₹ 8.47 lakh.

Virendra Kelkar, executive engineer of the Bhavan Department of PMC, said, “Some maintenance work was left to be done in the previous round, so we issued tenders for repair of chairs and carry out other minor maintenance tasks. Additionally, we are planning to reopen the cafeteria at the backside of the Rangmandir. The cafeteria was closed during Metro work. However, since the Metro work is complete and people are visiting the Balgandharva area, we want to reopen it in a new form to attract the public.”

Balgandharva Rangmandir reopened in March 2024 after a month and a half closure for renovations for which the civic body spent ₹1.5 crore. During this time, they renovated the VIP area, replaced the air-conditioning system and stage curtains, replaced the chairs, and painted the walls.

However, despite renovation, last month, during a show, there was leakage from the roof after heavy rains. The PMC officials, however, said it was a small issue and has been resolved.

Many artists and fans have in the past complained about the lack of facilities at the auditorium, located on Jangali Maharaj road which is the place for various theatre and cultural activities.

The PMC had earlier proposed to demolish the existing structure and build a new building on the same plot. The proposed design was meant to increase the seating capacity to 1,600, with three auditoriums of 800, 500 and 300 chairs, two art galleries, and parking for 800 two-wheelers and 250 cars. However, it met with opposition from various stakeholders including those from the art and culture fraternity.

“Rangmandir revamp plan is on hold. The architect submitted a plan but nothing has happened yet. We spend around ₹ 15 lakh per annum to repair and maintain Rangmandir,” said Kelkar.

Since its opening in 1968, the auditorium has been a popular spot for cultural events, plays, and art exhibits in the city.