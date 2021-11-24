PMC to start dialysis unit at Meentai Thackeray hospital

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is to start a ten- bed dialysis unit at its Meentai Thackeray hospital under a private-public partnership model.

Under this agreement, the PMC would enter into an agreement with an NGO for the next 10 years, wherein services would be provided at a nominal cost.

The agency will provide the machinery and the manpower, while the civic body would provide the space, 1,500 square feet, at the hospital. Water and electricity charges will be paid by the civic body.

The PMC will enter into a 10-year contract with a private NGO, Global Foundation, to provide dialysis services at a nominal cost of ₹357, including GST, per patient, per dialysis, without consumables.

The PMC in its proposal said that Pune city has a large number of diabetic and heart ailments patients which leads to complicated kidney ailments.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer at the PMC said, “This is to ensure that even the poor and those who cannot afford dialysis, which is a regular and repeated treatment process, can avail of the service. As of now, the poor are dependent on Sassoon General Hospital which receives more patients than their capacity and so we have decided to start a dedicated dialysis unit at our hospital. This will greatly help citizens who otherwise have to prolong the basic necessity of dialysis which could further lead to complicated ailments in the already vulnerable patients.”