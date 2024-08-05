PMC to take into account expert opinion for fresh stretches of RFD  

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has slowed down work on the ambitious Mula-Mutha River Development (RFD) project, civic chief Rajendra Bhosale said on Sunday a day after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the meeting with MNS chief Raj Thackeray ordered for taking into account experts opinion on the project. Speaking in Pune on Sunday after his meeting with CM Shinde, Raj Thackeray said he has been assured that a committee of city-based environmental experts will review the RFD project. (VIDEO GRAB)

The work will be halted until revised environmental clearance is obtained from the Maharashtra State Environment Department.

The civic body started RFD project work in March 2022 amid stiff opposition from environmentalists and some citizens. At present, the PMC has appointed contractors who are carrying out work on two stretches – Between Sangamwadi to Bundgarden, and Bundgarden to Mundhwa.

Around six months ago, while hearing the review petition by environmental activist Sarang Yadwadkar, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had given directives to take revised environment clearance for any fresh work. As per the NGT order, PMC filed an application with the Maharashtra government’s State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Rajendra Bhosale, PMC commissioner, said, “We have stopped the new work for RFD due to an NGT order requiring revised environmental clearance. As instructed by chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday, we have decided to review the project. Currently, we are relocating crematoriums along the riverside as part of our regular work. This might be affected during the RFD work, so we are addressing it now.”

“We have demanded the RFD work be stopped and a committee of city experts and PMC officials be formed before resuming the project. Chief Minister has ordered accordingly,” said Thackeray.

A senior RFD project official said, “Currently, work on two stretches is ongoing. We have floated tenders for stretches 1, 2, and 3. Due to the NGT order, we have submitted an application for environmental clearance to the state government’s environment committee for new work.”

“We have completed 62 per cent of the work on the Sangamwadi to Bundgarden stretch and 25 per cent of the Bundgarden to Mundhwa stretch,” he added.

The Mula-Mutha riverbank in Pune, spanning 44 km, is set to be beautified similarly to the Sabarmati River in Gujarat. Approved in 2018, the project costs ₹4,727 crore and will be completed in 11 phases. Three phases are currently in progress on a pilot basis. Phase one, costing ₹700 crore, is funded by the PMC, while the remaining expenses will be covered through a public-private partnership (PPP).