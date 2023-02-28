PMC to take suggestion objections from citizens for road widening

PUNE : To alleviate traffic congestion near Karve Road, a proposal was presented to the standing committee in this regard. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has called for suggestions and objections from citizens in order to bring down the traffic at Nal Stop junction. The civic body plans to carry out road widening of internal roads near the area to mitigate chronic traffic congestion. The administration intends to widen the 6-metre roads to 9-metres.

BJP corporators proposed this development suggestion when elected members were ruling at the time. At the time, the Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar requested a report on road widening from various departments.

Departments, including the road department, had made suggestions, and the administration has now decided to solicit suggestions from citizens.

PMC administration is hoping that this road connectivity will help to bring down the traffic burden on many other roads as citizens would able to travel speedily on the riverside road.

PMC already demolished the houses which are coming in between road widening.

Citizens would lose their front-row land if the proposal was approved. PMC would compensate them for this, but it would increase vehicle traffic on internal roads.

Previously, the civic body proposed allowing four-wheelers to use the riverside road. However, the plan was shelved before it was implemented.