PMC, traffic police launch ‘School Travel Plan’ for safety of students

PUNE: In a bid to ensure road safety around school premises, the road department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in collaboration with the traffic police has launched a major project called ‘School Travel Plan’ at seven to eight spots across the city. Under this project, the roads outside schools at these spots are being painted in a unique manner so that travellers passing through know that there is a school nearby and that they have to go slow. Also, school students remain safe while travelling and walking to and from the school. To promote road safety around school premises, PMC and traffic police have launched ‘School Travel Plan’ at seven to eight spots across the city. (HT)

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head of the PMC road department, said, “Providing safe travel for students is a priority for the PMC’s road department as many students go walking to school. This project will serve as a model for other schools and will contribute to the academic progress of students. The project focuses on making the students’ journeys safe and enjoyable.”

“We have identified seven to eight spots across Pune city where special design markings are being made on the roads in white and yellow colours so that vehicles passing through these roads and citizens know that schools are here and they have to slow down,” Pawaskar said.

As part of this plan, the PMC intends to ensure the safety of roads around schools on Laxmi Road and the actual work of road design is currently underway near Huzurpaga High School at Kunte Chowk. Since around 30% of students walk or cycle to school, special measures are being taken for their safety. The speed of traffic will be controlled at 20 kmph after these designs are implemented and the surrounding area will be made safer.

Welcoming this decision of the PMC road department, Umesh Chavan, a parent whose daughter goes to Huzurpaga High School, said, “Our daughter’s safety is a perpetual concern for us as she cycles to school daily. If the road is designed specially, nearby schools will be benefitted and our children will remain safe.”