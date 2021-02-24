PMC unearths 42,000 properties, adds ₹211 crore to revenue corpus
The property tax department has unearthed 42,000 additional properties which were outside the purview of the tax structure and would now add an additional ₹211 crore to the PMC revenue corpus every year.
The tax department has sent notices to all the owners seeking property tax for 2020-2021 with the objective of increasing its revenue collection base in the city.
PMC deputy commissioner (property tax) Vilas Kanade said, “This is a record of sorts for PMC as we have added 42,000 additional properties under the property net. The annual property earning of PMC will increase by ₹211 crore. The number of properties identified for revenue collection each year has doubled this time.”
The property tax department sought help from the solid waste management staff to look into the rise of usage of new properties where completion certificates were given to occupants.
Also, the department focused on those completed residential and commercial projects which were being used and accordingly sent them intimations and notices seeking property tax from them.
The civic body has also decided to give a flat at 15% concession in property tax to those occupants who have paid property tax on time.
The proposal was unanimously approved by the general body on Thursday which states that if the tax for the next financial year is paid by May 31, the property owners will receive a 15 per cent discount on all taxes levied by the civic body.
Citizens who have paid a lump-sum tax during the Covid-19 pandemic from April 1, 2020, to Sept 30, 2020, will receive relief in property tax in the coming financial year (2021-22). In order to avail the benefit, property tax has to be paid by May 31.
While presenting the budget for the upcoming financial year, PMC municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar proposed an 11 per cent increase in property tax which was rejected by the standing committee in a special meeting.
GFX Header: 2020 tax collection at a glance
Info: The Pune Municipal Corporation set a new record in 2020 with the introduction of the amnesty scheme for property tax. In total, the civic body collected a total of ₹1,370 crore in taxes last year.
Total tax collected in 2020: ₹1,370 crore
Total tax waived under amnesty scheme: ₹211.87 crore
Target for tax collection in 2021: ₹2,356 crore
Total outstanding arrears: ₹5,000 crore
The Amnesty Scheme success
Total tax due before scheme: ₹700 crore
Total number of defaulters: 2,43,814
Total tax collected under amnesty scheme: ₹487.92 crore
Number of defaulters who paid tax: 1,49,771
Total number of registered properties in Pune: 10.89 lakh
