Wed, Nov 26, 2025
PMC urged to postpone deputy engineer exam

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 26, 2025 04:12 am IST

Election officers urge Pune Municipal Corporation to postpone the December 1 exam for 169 engineering posts due to upcoming polling duties.

Election officers from several municipal councils have urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to defer the recruitment examination for deputy and junior engineers scheduled on December 1. The civic body is conducting the exam to fill 169 posts.

However, with polling for municipal councils and nagar panchayats set for December 2, officials say they cannot grant leave to employees a day before election duty. (HT)
Many staff members from smaller municipal councils have applied for these positions. However, with polling for municipal councils and nagar panchayats set for December 2, officials say they cannot grant leave to employees a day before election duty.

Varangaon Municipal Council’s election officer, Anil Pure, has written to the municipal commissioner seeking postponement. “Some of our staff have applied for the PMC deputy engineer post, but we cannot spare them on the day before polling. We request that the examination be postponed,” his letter stated.

Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar of Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday said that several candidates were allotted exam centres far from their preferred locations — in some cases, hundreds of kilometres. With many of them also assigned voting-related duties on December 2, appearing for an exam the previous day would be impossible, he said.

“This amounts to an injustice to eligible candidates. If the situation continues, many will miss the exam entirely. I request the civic chief to reconsider the exam centre allocations,” Nimbalkar said.

PMC has not yet issued an official response.

