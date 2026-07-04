PMC urges devotees to avoid DJs during palkhi

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to devotees, organisations and citizens to refrain from using DJs, loudspeakers and high-volume sound systems during this year’s palkhi wari procession. The civic body said the move is aimed to ensure smooth movement of the procession and reduce inconvenience to residents and devotees. Pune, India - July 7, 2018: Dnyaneshwar Tukaram Maharaj palkhi sohda in Pune, India, on Saturday, July 7, 2018. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Mayor Manjusha Nagpure said the appeal followed concerns raised by palkhi organisers, who noted that loud music often disrupts communication within the procession.

“The wari is a spiritual journey where devotees sing abhangs accompanied by the taal and mridanga. That sacred atmosphere gets disturbed by loud music. We appeal to everyone not to install DJs or loudspeakers and help maintain the sanctity of the procession,” Nagpure said.

She said the traditional sound of taal, mridanga and devotional abhangs should define the palkhi procession instead of amplified music.

The mayor also reviewed civic preparations for the annual pilgrimage. The PMC has installed around 2,000 temporary toilets along the route and made special arrangements to maintain cleanliness. Adequate lighting has also been provided to ensure the safety and convenience of lakhs of devotees expected to participate.

To accommodate pilgrims, the civic body has erected 195 German hangar-style temporary shelters at designated halting points. Healthcare arrangements have also been strengthened, with around 180 physiotherapists, over 400 medical kits, 20 PMC ambulances and additional ambulances operated by non-governmental organisations. Six medical NGOs will also assist in providing healthcare services during the procession.