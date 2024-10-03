PMC ward office woman staff files sexual harassment plaint against senior

Pune: A woman staff at Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Sinhagad regional ward office has filed a police complaint of attempted sexual harassment against her senior in the office. Woman staff at PMC Sinhagad regional ward office has filed police complaint of attempted sexual harassment against her senior in the office. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the complaint, both work in the same office. When the duo was alone in the office, the senior official asked the complainant to come to his cabin. When she refused his invite, the accused said that he likes her and has given her favours at the workplace.

After the incident, the woman filed the complaint at Sinhagad Road Police Station. Senior inspector Raghvendra Shirsagar and sub-inspector Suresh Jaybhaye are handling the case.

The woman staff has also filed a complaint with the State Commission for Women.