PMC warns against cutting Kanchan trees during Dusshera

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned action against cutting Kanchan trees, the leaves of which are exchanged as gold on Vijayadashami during Dusshera.

Leaves of Apta trees are also distributed, however, it has been noted that leaves of Kanchan trees are used more. Hence, the civic body will take action against those cutting them.

PMC garden department head Ashok Ghorpade said, “It is common to cut Kanchan trees or branches during the time of Dusshera festival. We will keep a close watch and take strict action.”

The civic body has also appealed to NGOs and residents to keep a watch on tree cutting activities and contact the PMC garden department or ward office if Kanchan trees are being cut.