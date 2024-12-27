Menu Explore
PMC will urge Khadakwasla irrigation division to remove hyacinth from Baby Canal

BySiddharth Gadkari
Dec 28, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) environment department has decided to write to the Khadakwasla irrigation division of the state water resource department seeking removal of hyacinth from the Baby Canal. The step aims to address the persistent mosquito problem affecting residents living along the waterbody.

The PMC health department has warned of significant health risks due to mosquito breeding in the Baby Canal area, citing the potential spread of diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and elephantiasis. (HT PHOTO)

On Thursday, the PMC health department writes a letter to its environment counterpart to remove hyacinth from the Baby Canal running through villages, including Shewalwadi, Phursungi, Sade Satra Nali and Manjari Budruk.

Mangesh Dighe, environment officer, PMC, said, “We will write to the Khadakwasla irrigation division as the Baby Canal lies in their jurisdiction. PMC removes hyacinth from Mula-Mutha River flowing in their municipal limits.”

The Baby Canal in the Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office area passing through locations like Sade Satra Nali, Ansari Phata, Mahadevnagar, Ghule Vasti and Kalpataru Society has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Stagnant water in the canal has led to frequent complaints from residents and public representatives about the rising mosquito population.

The PMC health department has warned of significant health risks due to mosquito breeding in the Baby Canal area, citing the potential spread of diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and elephantiasis. Despite spraying pesticides to address complaints from residents, the presence of water plants has reduced the effectiveness of these efforts, increasing public dissatisfaction.

