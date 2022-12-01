PMC’s anti-encroachment team attacked in Pune

Members of the anti-encroachment team of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) were attacked and abused by members of a family on November 30. The incident was reported on Sus Road in Pashan.

The accused have been identified as Piya Bagal (20), Rani Bagal (40) and Balu Bagal (45), members of a family who work as vegetable vendors.

A complaint was filed by Rakesh Kachi (28), assistant encroachment inspector. On November 30 during evening hours, he along with his team were taking action against illegal encroachment on the footpath on Sus Road in Pashan.

The complaint further states that Kachi and his team were taking action against encroachment by vegetable vendors. At that time, family members of the accused while resisting them attacked and abused them.

Kapil Bhalerao, police sub-inspector said, “Kachi was politely asking them to cooperate even after that, members of Bagal family abused PMC officers and prevented them from taking action. When the officials continued action the accused pelted stones at them. In the incident, municipal officers escaped with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case, said police.

An FIR has been registered at Chatushrungi police station under sections 353, 336, 504, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).