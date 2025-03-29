PMC’s new OPD clinic at district court premises get good response

The new outpatient department (OPD) clinic set up at the District and Sessions Court premises in Shivajinagar to provide medical care to judicial officers, court staff, lawyers, and visitors has received good response, said officials. The facility set up by the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department is open on all working days of the court. (HT PHOTO)

The facility set up by the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department is open on all working days of the court.

“The clinic is established as per the Supreme Court order that mandates setting up of healthcare units within district court premises nationwide,” said Dr Kalpana Baliwant, deputy health chief, PMC.

The OPD was inaugurated by Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale on February 27.

Dr Baliwant said, “Since its launch, over 160 patients have received medical aid at the centre. It handled two emergency cases and later referred them to Sassoon General Hospital.”

The two-room OPD is located on the ground floor of the district court building.