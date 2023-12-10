PMC’s poor planning cost taxpayers 100 cr

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is under scrutiny due to inadequate planning and execution, resulting in the expenditure of approximately ₹100 crore for various projects in the past decade. Two flyovers funded by PMC and constructed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on Ganeshkhind Road near Savitribai Phule Pune University were demolished in 2020 by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to make way for the Pune Metro line-3 project (HT FILE PHOTO)

These projects include the now-demolished flyover at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) junction, the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), and others.

Riverside Road controversy

A proposed riverside road from Vithalwadi to Pune-Mumbai National Highway (NH-4) bypass faced obstacles in 2013 when the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered its cessation due to environmental rule violations. The estimated cost for this project was ₹23.93 crore. Subsequently, PMC initiated the construction of alternative roads to Sinhagad Road in 2010, but faced objections from environmentalists, leading to an expenditure of around ₹5 crore for debris removal.

Demolition of SPPU flyover

Two flyovers funded by PMC and constructed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on Ganeshkhind Road near Savitribai Phule Pune University were demolished in 2020 by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to make way for the Pune Metro line-3 project. PMC’s contribution to these facilities amounted to ₹40 crore.

Dismantling of Ahmednagar Road BRTS

The introduction of Bus Rapid Transit Services (BRTS) on Solapur and Satara roads in 2016 aimed at prioritising passenger safety initially. However, increased accidents and the removal of the BRTS route due to metro construction led to the dismantling of the 3.5-kilometer stretch of Pune-Ahmednagar road BRTS. PMC had invested around ₹33 crore in a total of 7.5 kilometres of BRTS.

Prashant Inamdar, civic activist and convenor of Pedestrian First organisation, said, the civic body is responsible for the wastage of taxpayers’ money.

“PMC carries out a detailed project report (DPR) of concern development projects without appointing experts. On the wishes and demand of politicians, PMC incorporates projects in the Development Plan (DP) of the city and executes without considering the feasibility and long-term impact on the overall development of the city.”

Dr Siddharth Dhende, former deputy city mayor, said, “PMC administration is not answerable to anybody. They are taking suo motto decision of implementing the project and dismantling the project without considering the welfare of citizens.”

PMC spends more than ₹80 crore on consultants

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has come under scrutiny for appointing consultants at a cost of more than ₹ 80 crore over the last decade. These consultants were engaged in various departments, including water supply, roads, solid waste management, drainage, and power projects. The road department emerged as the highest spender, allocating around ₹ 40 crore, followed by the water supply department with ₹ 16 crore. The solid waste department spent the least at ₹1 crore on consultants, electrical department ₹ 2.10 crore and project department (flyovers) –around ₹ 10 crore.