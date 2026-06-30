Yasin Malik named mastermind in 1990 rape-murder of Kashmiri Pandit nurse: A look back at what happened

Thirty-six years after the brutal rape and murder of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat, the state investigation agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir filed a chargesheet on Monday before a special TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities) court in Srinagar, naming proscribed Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Mohammad Yasin Malik, then the outfit’s “chief commander,” and Khurshid Ahmad Chalkoo as the masterminds behind the crime. Yasin Malik is currently serving a life sentence in Delhi’s Tihar Jail on separate terror-funding convictions. (AFP)

A senior police officer said that the exhaustive investigation had concluded, and the 737-page chargesheet was submitted before the court.

The chargesheet said that the murder was not an isolated act of violence but part of a larger, institutionalised conspiracy orchestrated by the JKLF.

The group targeted violence against the minority Kashmiri Pandit community to orchestrate their systematic, forced displacement from the Valley, said an SIA spokesperson.

Co-conspirator believed to be in PoK According to police records, co-conspirator Chalkoo of Uri (Baramulla), who allegedly pulled the trigger, was currently absconding and believed to be staying in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK). Proclamation proceedings have been initiated against him.

The three other JKLF militants allegedly involved in the execution—identified as Abdul Hamid Sheikh, Mohammad Yousuf Sofi (alias Idrees), and Ghulam Mohammad Taploo—are dead.

Yasin Malik is currently serving a life sentence in Delhi’s Tihar Jail on separate terror-funding convictions.

Also Read: Raped, killed, branded an 'informant': Yasin Malik is key accused as Sarla Bhat's case reaches court after 36 years

The SIA, while mentioning the contents of the chargesheet, said that the investigation conclusively established that the killing was not an isolated act of violence but part of a larger terrorist conspiracy orchestrated under the command and control of the JKLF.