Yasin Malik’s fresh claims: Secret talks with RSS, shankaracharyas and ex PMs

Yasin Malik, a convicted terrorist and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief has made a series of fresh assertions detailing his alleged past secret engagements with political leaders, religious figures, and top security officials. Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik (File Photo/ANI)

An affidavit, submitted to the Delhi high court on August 25 and earlier cited by Hindustan Times, outlined Yasin Malik’s alleged interactions with former prime ministers, Union ministers, foreign diplomats, senior Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials, and others involved in the Centre’s peace efforts in J&K.

Malik, serving a life sentence since 2022, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, claimed that two Shankaracharyas from different maths visited his residence in Srinagar “umpteen numbers of times” and even appeared with him at a press conference, according to the affidavit accessed by NDTV.

He also claimed to have held a “marathon” five-hour meeting with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders at the India International Centre in New Delhi in 2011. He said the session was facilitated by the Centre for Dialogue and Reconciliation, a Delhi-based think tank.

“Isn't it intriguing and a point to ponder over, that instead of keeping someone like me at bay, such representatives of the majority community decided to associate their good name with someone facing such grave and heinous allegations?” the news channel quoted Malik as saying in the court filing.

He did not identify the religious leaders or provide specific dates of these visits.

Malik, trying to argue that influential figures willingly engaged with him despite his background, said, “Again, the question arises that instead of keeping an arm's length distance from me or rather not touching someone like me with a ten-foot pole, be it RSS's leadership or even RSS Organisation's think tank Vivekananda Institute's chairperson Admiral KK Nair frequently invited me to his residence in New Delhi for luncheons and also at India International Centre,” Malik purportedly claimed.

Role in Vajpayee’s Ramzan ceasefire

The affidavit further mentions Malik’s alleged involvement during former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s unilateral Ramzan ceasefire in 2000-01.

He claimed to have met Ajit Doval in Delhi, who introduced him to then-Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Shyamal Dutta and National Security Adviser Brajesh Mishra.

Malik said RK Mishra, a close aide of Vajpayee, also hosted him at his Vasant Vihar residence and arranged a breakfast meeting with Brajesh Mishra.

According to Malik as cited by NDTV, he then contacted JKLF General Secretary Rafeeq Darr in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and spoke to United Jihad Council (UJC) chief Syed Salahuddin, who agreed to consult UJC leaders on the matter.

Malik also claimed he helped facilitate a joint statement of support for the ceasefire from Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Abdul Ghani Lone.

He argued that these efforts created a “positive atmosphere” in Kashmir.

Malik claimed both Vajpayee and then Home Minister LK Advani supported his peace initiatives and arranged for his first passport in 2001.

“It was the first time in my life to have a passport to travel abroad,” he wrote in the affidavit, reported NDTV.

He said he travelled to the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan on valid visas to speak about “non-violent democratic peaceful struggle” and dialogue on Kashmir.

Meeting with Manmohan Singh

Malik also recounted being invited by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in February 2006 for formal dialogue in New Delhi.

“In February 2006, I was invited by PM Manmohan Singh in New Delhi for formal dialogue….During the meeting, the Indian premier told me that India was trying hard to resolve the Kashmir issue…PM Manmohan Singh told me. ‘Be assured Mr. Malik, I want to resolve this issue,’” the affidavit said, as quoted in an earlier HT report.

This comes as on August 11, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sought the death penalty for Malik in a terror funding case. The Delhi High Court has given him four weeks to respond, with the next hearing scheduled for November 10.

The government has accused Malik of being involved in activities threatening India’s sovereignty and of maintaining links with militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.