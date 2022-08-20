PMC’s school travel improvement plan to provide safe commute for children
In July this year, the civic body announced a design competition for city-based sensitive urban designers and planners to find ‘implementable ideas’ that can help reduce traffic and improve safety near schools
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to implement innovative methods to enable students to commute independently to and from school. The idea is to make roads safer for children and encourage pupils to cycle or walk to school, use public transport and at the same time decongest traffic on city roads during peak hours.
In July this year, the civic body announced a design competition for city-based sensitive urban designers and planners to find ‘implementable ideas’ that can help reduce traffic and improve safety near schools.
According to PMC data, currently, 4% of students cycle to school whereas 21% of students use private vehicles (two-wheelers and cars) in Pune. This situation is alarming and this change in travel behaviour is adversely affecting city’s health and traffic and needs to be reversed, say experts.
Several areas where schools are located, witness traffic chaos during peak hours when schools start and get over. The PMC, through this plan, intends to decongest roads around school areas during morning and evening hours.
A PMC official said the civic body has allotted ₹one crore for the plan. As of now, around nine professionals have registered for the competition. They will be given one and a half months to submit their proposals.
“A jury will assess the submissions. By Diwali, three best teams will be chosen and awarded ₹5 lakhs each. Their ideas will be trailed with or without changes, in December, for feedback. Before the end of this financial year in March, at least one of the proposals will be implemented,” said Nikhil Mijar, transport panner with PMC.
Under the plan, PMC has divided the city into nine high-priority zones based on school concentration - Deccan Gymkhana, Hadapsar, Lohegaon-Dhanori, Kothrud, Vadgaon-Budruk, Parvati-Bibwewadi, Pashan, Kondhwa and Kharadi. The participants can choose any of these zones and create a ‘context-based, practical design solution’ which is ‘easy to implement, low cost and requires less maintenance’. The proposal should include traffic management measures, a parking management plan, public participation and stakeholder consultation, a non-motorised transit infrastructure improvement plan, etc.
Unlike earlier, parents are now unwilling to allow children to cycle or walk to school. Mijar said, “Back in my time, most children came to school on bicycles, making it hard to identify one’s cycle from the sea of cycles that were parked in school. But today the situation is different.”
Parents quote a series of reasons, from pollution to traffic, for not letting their wards commute independently.
Sunil Shivale, who is a teacher at New English School, Ramanbaug, said, “Parents do not want their ward to commute independently for various safety reasons.”
Usha, a parent of two school-going children, said, “Media reports about crimes have made us apprehensive about sending children alone to school. There needs to be a secure and strict system against crimes involving children. My child’s school is at a fifteen minutes distance, but we prefer that he uses the school bus. There is also the suspicion of drug dealers in and around schools.”
Milind M Naik, principal of Jnana Prabodhini Prashala in Sadashiv Peth, said,” At least 50% of students here from Classes 8 to 10 cycle to school. If the PMC implements the school travel improvement plan it will not only help to control traffic but commuting independently can also contribute to the overall personality development of students.”
Mijar added that first, the mindset has to change and then there should be a well-set system that can help students to commute safely. “Emergency services, helplines, calmer streets, more trees for shades, support from school authorities and an empathetic general public, etc can go a long way in making this possible,” he said.
He said that with increasing car owners and decreasing family sizes, we cannot keep building flyovers and expanding roads. “We need to find latent passive measures that can effectively reduce the congestion. Many countries like US and Canada are already using similar guidelines for student safety and traffic control,” he said.
Important dates
Registration ended on July 31
Notification sent to selected teams on August 1
Design proposal submission date: September 12
Notification to be sent to selected teams: September 16 (tentative)
Jury date: September 23 (tentative)
Winner announcement: September 30 (Tentative)
Felicitation: October
Submission of working/ tender/ drawings and concept report for trial: October
On ground trial: November/December
(Source: PMC website)
-
Woman’s paramour kills her son in U.P.’s Bulandshahr, both arrested
A man killed the four-year-old son of the woman with whom Arun had illicit relations and hanged deceased boy Keshav's' body with a tree near Maukhera village under Kotwali area of Bulandshahr district on Friday, police said. Woman Reena, 27 was married to deceased boy Keshav's father Sanjay Kumar who is a cousin of accused Arun. The couple had a son Keshav. Sanjay has his job in Haryana and he mostly lives there. In Sanjay's absence, Reena developed illicit relations with Arun.
-
Maha-Metro gets 7th rake at Range Hills depot
The Maha-Metro received 7th three-coach train (34 train set) at Range Hills depot on August 18. “The rake received at the Range Hill Depot would be commissioned and later it will be used for trials between the Phugewadi to Civil Court section,” said a Maha-Metro official. The Range Hills depot is also nearing completion. Depot has all facilities for the maintenance trains sets. The Range Hills depot also has an Operation & Command Centre.
-
After 18 years, Peshwa-era monument restoration nears completion
Vishrambaugwada, one of the last structures built by the Peshwas in Pune, will finally be fully open for public after the restoration project that began in 2003. The Pune Municipal Corporation spent Rs eight crore and signed 40 contracts as part of the restoration plan that dragged for 18 years. The conservation work was undertaken in 2003 by prominent heritage conservationist partnership firm Badawe Sowani Kalamdani Architects.
-
Police arrest three in ATM theft attempt at Nigdi
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested three persons while they were trying to break into an ATM at Transportnagar in Nigdi on Friday. The accused have been identified as Rajendra Popat Bade (35) of Pathardi in Ahmednagar district, Krishna Rajput (28) of Shigaon, Pune and Shashank Ghodeswar (24) of Chatuhshrungi in Pune. Assistant police inspector S Karode said the police suspect that the accused were under the influence of alcohol when they attempted the crime.
-
Incomplete structure near Pune airport invites comments from netizens
Social media was abuzz over a structure placed at the intersection road leading to Pune Airport as part of beautification project. Following a series of tweets, the Airports Authority of India stated that the plan is carried out by the Pune Municipal Corporation. Many tweeted that the structure resembles cucumber and lemon leading to hilarious comments. Architect-planner Anagha Paranjape-Purohit tweeted the picture and received responses from twitter users, including AAI twitter handle.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics