PMC’s vigilance vehicles to take action against garbage dumping

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) purchased vigilance vehicles to prevent garbage dumping and burning, spitting in public places throughout the city. The civic authority had given the order to purchase 18 vehicles for vigilance purposes in December 2023, among them the first four vehicles arrived and started vigilance on Wednesday. The cost of each jeep is ₹8.61 lakh and the total cost of four vehicles is ₹34.45 lakh. The total cost of four vehicles is ₹ 34.45 lakh. (HT PHOTO)

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar, and other officials were present while handing over these vehicles to the vigilance team.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Talking about the initiative, Municipal commissioner Kumar said, “PMC is procuring 18 vigilance vehicles to be distributed to the Hadapsar, Kothrud, and Wadgaonsheri ward offices.”

Authorities further added that as the city’s boundaries are growing, it is necessary to keep a check on those violating social cleanliness norms. Each ward office would have one vehicle and three vehicles are for newly merged areas. These teams will mainly act against the plastic ban, chronic garbage dumping spots, open garbage dumping, and burning. The civic body will also form flying squads to take action against those who violate the rules.

According to PMC officials, these activities will help the city improve its Swacch Bharat Mission rating.