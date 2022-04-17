Home / Cities / Pune News / PMPML 15th anniversary: Women ride free on Punyadasham bus service on April 19
pune news

PMPML 15th anniversary: Women ride free on Punyadasham bus service on April 19

To celebrate 15 years of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), the transport body will offer free Punyadasham bus service on nine routes in the city on April 19
Punyadasham bus on Shivaji road. To celebrate 15 years of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), the transport body will offer free Punyadasham bus service on nine routes in the city on April 19 (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Punyadasham bus on Shivaji road. To celebrate 15 years of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), the transport body will offer free Punyadasham bus service on nine routes in the city on April 19 (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 11:48 PM IST
Copy Link
ByDheeraj Bengrut

To celebrate 15 years of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), the transport body will offer free Punyadasham bus service on nine routes in the city on April 19. The transport body has a fleet of 50 Punyadasham buses that ply in peth areas.

As per the information given by PMPML, on April 19, for the commuters in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) jurisdiction, the minimum ticket fare will be 5 and the maximum ticket fares would be up to 10. Women passengers will have free service in both PMC and PCMC. But outside the limits of both the municipal corporations, there wont be any change in the ticket fares and it will remain the same.

On April 20, women passengers can get a one-day pass for 10

“The rates are discounted because of the PMPMLs 15th anniversary and regular passengers are happy. The transport body should look into increasing bus frequency throughout the year.”

9 routes of Punyadasham bus service

Pune railway station to Shivajinagar ST stand

Swaragate to Shivajinagar via Appa Balwant chowk and Mandai

Swargate to Pune railway station via SP College and Phadke Houd chowk

Swaragate to Shivajinagar via Tilak road and Deccan Gymkhana

Swargate to Pune railway station via Nana peth and KEM Hospital

Swargate to Pune railway station via Sonya Maruti chowk and Kamla Nehru Hospital

Mahatma Gandhi Stand to Deccan Gymkhana

Pune railway station to Deccan Gymkhana via Apolo theatre and Kesari Wada

Pune railway station to Deccan Gymkhana via Nana peth and laxmi road

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Chief minister Yogi Adityanath listening to the grievances of the people during the Janata Darshan programme, at Hindu Seva Ashram, Gorakhnath temple, in Gorakhpur on Sunday. (AGENCY)

    Fix responsibility for delay in development works: Yogi

    Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said responsibility of concerned officers should be fixed if construction works are not completed as per schedule. Repair of sensitive embankments should be completed on schedule. Beautification of schools should be done under 'Operation Kayakalp', programme, he said. The chief minister said village secretariat should be established in each village to resolve villagers' problems. Basic facilities should be provided in Vantangiya and Musahar community villages, he said.

  • To commemorate the occasion of its 15th anniversary on April 19, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will organise ‘Bus Day’ on Monday, April 18. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    PMPML to organise ‘Bus Day’ on April 18 as part of 15th anniversary celebrations

    PUNE To commemorate the occasion of its 15th anniversary on April 19, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited will organise 'Bus Day' on Monday, April 18. As part of the 'Bus Day' event, the organisation will run 1,800 buses on roads in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. However, PMPML workers' unions will work on Monday wearing black bands on their shoulders to protest for their demand of salary revision according to the seventh pay commission.

  • An uptick in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, has put the state administration on alert mode. The administration will is now monitoring the situation in the state (HT FILE PHOTO)

    As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Maha on alert mode

    PUNE An uptick in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, has put the state administration on alert mode. State surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate said, “We are monitoring the situation, but currently the number is not showing an increasing trend like Delhi. Right now, we will wait and watch the situation.” On Sunday, Pune district reported 33 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths. Delhi recorded 461 cases on Saturday, with 5.33% of all tests turning positive.

  • Two Maharashtra sites in UNESCO heritage shortlist

    Two Maharashtra sites in UNESCO heritage shortlist

    In a major boost for conservation and tourism, two sites from Maharashtra have made it to the tentative list for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's prestigious world heritage site tag. The state is also working on a third nomination, officials said. These sites are located at Jambhrun, Ukshi, Kasheli, Rundhetali, Devi Hasol, Devache Gothane, Kudopi in Maharashtra and Phansaymal in Goa.

  • Pune: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray addresses a press conference in Pune, Sunday. (PTI)

    Raj Thackeray intensifies Hindutva pitch, Sena calls him ‘neo-Hindu Owaisi’

    Mumbai: A day after Raj Thackeray kick-started his party's formal shift towards Hindutva and cleared the decks for a possible truce with the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief was defiant on his demand that loudspeakers be pulled down from mosques. The MNS chief also announced a rally at Aurangabad and a visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Shiv Sena derided Raj as a “neo-Hindu Owaisi” who was working on BJP's agenda.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out