Home / Cities / Pune News / PMPML bus brake fails, rams into multiple vehicles at Wakdewadi

PMPML bus brake fails, rams into multiple vehicles at Wakdewadi

pune news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 05:09 PM IST

A Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus suffered a brake failure and rammed into several vehicles at Wakdewadi on Wednesday night , said officials on Thursday

A Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus suffered a brake failure and rammed into several vehicles at Wakdewadi on Wednesday night (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

A Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus suffered a brake failure and rammed into several vehicles at Wakdewadi on Wednesday night , said officials on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 8pm and two persons were injured. Officials of the Pune fire brigade department rushed to the spot to rescue passengers.

The bus rammed into several vehicles including three four-wheelers, one tempo, two motorcycles and one truck, said officials.

Fire officer Kamlesh Chowdhari said, “After getting information, our team immediately rushed to the spot and shifted injured people to the hospital. A woman who was in a car was taken to Sancheti Hospital and a motorcycle rider was taken to Jehangir Hospital for further treatment.”

According to preliminary probe, the accident was caused due to brake failure, however, more information will be revealed after detailed study, added Chowdhari.

The accident created panic in the area and disturbed the vehicular movement. The police along with a fire brigade team cleared the road within 20-30 minutes.

Thursday, December 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
