PMPML conductor arrested under POCSO for molesting Class 11 girl

PUNE A 30-year-old Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus conductor was arrested by the city police on charges of allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the girl, a Class 11 student at a Pune school, was returning home after finishing her classes when the conductor of the PMPML bus she boarded touched her inappropriately.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to sexual harassment by unwelcome physical contact and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident took place in the PMPML bus on the way to Vishrantwadi from Swargate between 11.30 and 11.45 on Monday.

During her commute, the girl had objected to the physical presence of the conductor near her after which he touched her at least thrice and molested her.

The police complaint lodged at Bund Garden police station states that despite resistance, the conductor inappropriately touched her multiple times. The girl raised an alarm and also informed her parents after which they lodged a complaint with the police.

Bund Garden police station in charge Ashwini Satpute said, “The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and investigation is on. He has been produced before the court for remand.”

The incident comes a week after an FIR was lodged against four members of a family in connection with the alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl. The Bund Garden police arrested her 43-year-old father in connection with the case. Earlier, the girl’s grandfather and uncle were arrested and her minor brother was detained in the case.

In yet another incident last week, an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on the campus of a school in Pune during school hours on March 23. The police arrested a 36-year-old suspect who is an old acquaintance of the girl’s father.