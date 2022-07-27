PMPML diverts all bus routes from Bajirao road and Shivaji road to decongest traffic

In a bid to decongest the traffic from old city areas, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) on Wednesday announced that all buses except he Punyadasham small buses plying on Shivaji road and Bajirao road will be diverted to Jungli Maharaj road and Fergusson college road from July 28.

As per PMPML officials, commuters complained of daily traffic congestion due to PMPML buses on two major roads- Shivaji road and Bajiroa road. Hence, it was decided to divert the long-distance buses from these routes.

From July 28, for route No. 2, starting from Swargate to Shivajinagar which earlier used to go from Bajirao road, will now be diverted to Dandekar bridge, Shastri road, Ferguson College road to Shivajinagar. However, for returning, the Shivaji road route will be diverted to Jungli Maharaj road, Deccan gymkhana via Tilak road towards Swargate,

This change will majorly be for the long-distance bus routes which include - Katraj to Shivajinagar, Market Yard to Pimple Gurav, Market Yard to Kasarwadi railway station, Swargate to Sangawi, Sahakarnagar to Sangamwadi and Upper Depot to Sutardara.

PMPML public relation officer Satish Ghate said, “This will be a permanent change in the route schedule of long-distance buses which were earlier going through Bajirao road and Shivaji road. It was done due to traffic jams on these busy roads, while the small size mini Punyadasham buses are exempted from this diversion.”