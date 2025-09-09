PMPML drivers to face suspension for using phones on duty

Pune Pune, India - Oct. 6, 2021: Pmpml contract drivers protest outside PMPML main head office at Swargate in Pune, India, on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

In a major step towards ensuring passenger safety, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has introduced strict new rules banning bus drivers, both PMPML employees and private contractors, from using mobile phones or headphones while on duty. The decision was made during a board meeting today, prompted by multiple reports of drivers engaging in phone conversations while operating buses.

According to the PMPML administration, one particularly alarming incident occurred when a driver, distracted by a phone call, caused an accident. This highlighted the urgent need for stricter enforcement of safety measures to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Under the new policy, drivers are required to deposit their mobile phones with the bus conductor before starting their shift. The phones will be returned only after the shift ends. Any driver caught violating this rule by using a phone or headphones during their duty will face immediate suspension. PMPML has also instructed depot managers to ensure that this directive is strictly followed, including among private contractors working for the corporation.

A senior PMPML official commented on the move, saying, “Passenger safety is our top priority, and we will not compromise on it. We’ve seen cases where drivers were distracted by phone use, putting their lives and the safety of passengers and pedestrians at risk. This ban is a necessary step to enforce discipline and accountability. Strict action, including suspension, will be taken against violators.”

Passengers have welcomed the decision. Anjali Kulkarni, a regular commuter, said, “I travel daily by PMPML buses, and I’ve often felt uncomfortable seeing drivers talking on their phones, especially in heavy traffic. It’s dangerous and stressful for passengers. This decision will make us feel much safer, and I fully support it.”