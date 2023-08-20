PMPML starts ‘Pravasi Mitra’ concept for better coordination with commuters

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has launched a new initiative of giving out identity cards ‘PMPML Pravasi Mitra’ in order to get the ground reality of public transport and issues faced by commuters. These volunteers from the general public will help improve the public transport services in the city. PMPML has launched a new initiative of giving out identity cards ‘PMPML Pravasi Mitra’ in order to get the ground reality of public transport issues (HT FILE PHOTO)

According to PMPML Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Sachindra Pratap Singh, the transport body has introduced the initiative to increase public participation of conscious Punekars while travelling and to solicit feedback and suggestions from citizens about PMPML’s services.

“Public participation is a critical factor in PMPML’s empowerment and will assist in providing passenger-oriented services; thus, ‘PMPML Pravasi Mitra’ is being launched. These volunteers can provide information on a variety of issues such as driver and conductor conduct, poorly maintained bus stands, notifications about new bus routes, the need for bus sheds, and so on,” Singh explained.

PMPML will provide citizens who participate in the campaign with an identity card. However, no discounts will be provided for bus travel with this ID card. However, based on their reviews, 10 PMPML Pravasi Mitras will be awarded a one-year free pass on PMPML’s anniversary.

To apply for a PMPML Pravasi Mitra card, citizens should mail their full name, address, occupation details, mobile number, Aadhar Card details and a colour photograph to lpropmpml1@gmail.com.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON