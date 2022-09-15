PMPML passenger feedback: Bus stops filthy, no frequent service

In April this year, PMPML conductors distributed coupons to 200,000 passengers across 13 depots in Pune city of which, 125,000 passengers submitted their feedback. Of the 125,000 replies received, 69,252 were positive; 55,454 were suggestions; 861 were negative; and 76,586 gave no reply. “We are still in the process of collecting the feedback from our conductors. The report is being summarised and will be ready by Monday,” Dr Chetna Kerure, joint managing director, PMPML, told Hindustan Times.

While the report is still being readied, it is learned that the prominent negative feedback includes lack of cleanliness and punctuality, damaged seats, dilapidated bus-stops, frequent breakdowns, fewer buses during peak hours, and destination boards that are barely visible at night. Whereas major suggestions include free tickets for women, resuming the Rs70 bus passes, increasing the number of electric buses, 10 minute gaps between buses on important routes, starting a PMPML app, allowing services till late night, increasing the number of bus-stops, and increasing the number of regular buses.

Satish Gate, public relations officer, PMPML, said, “The PMPML had asked for feedback from passengers and we are working on many suggestions that we received.” Gate said that nearly 10,000 passengers complained about the buses not following schedule.

Priyanka Chabukswar, a daily commuter and student, said, “I am not aware of any coupon feedback system. But I have noticed posters inviting feedback, in competition forms, at buses, and bus-stops. I think the PMPML does really good work. The staff are usually helpful. It is good that in Rs40, we can go anywhere in Manpa. One of the issues the PMPML needs to work on is the irregular schedule of buses due to poor time management.”

Sanjay Shitole, honorary secretary, PMP Pravasi Manch, said, “A public grievance system is a legal requirement. Even the RTO is supposed to be involved in this. The PMPML is the only large public transport system in Pune, and people like me really don’t have a choice but to rely on their service. However, they are neither reliable nor safe.”

“Yesterday, I met an old man who was travelling with his grandson. As buses are too crowded and do not stop exactly at bus-stops, this senior citizen had a really hard time. We give regular feedback to the PMPML which mostly goes without being acted upon. Four years ago, we had carried out a 100 by 100 programme in which we gathered more than 12,500 feedback from consumers. We submitted them to the PMPML but nothing happened. I think officers should take time from their duty and travel in their own buses once in a while to directly take feedback from consumers. The PMPML needs to be safer and more- reliable, affordable and sustainable,” Shitole said.

