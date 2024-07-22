PMPML to add 20 e-double-decker buses to its fleet

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is adding 20 electric double-decker buses to the city’s public transport system. This move is part of a larger plan to enhance the city’s public transportation, which includes the procurement of 100 electric buses, 20 of which will be double-decker models. As per the information given by the PMPML administration, the transport body has approved to purchase 20 new electric double-decker buses for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad city. These buses would be run on a contract basis and both the municipal corporations would fund it. The transport body has started the process of procuring and operating electric double-decker buses and has finalised 40 routes on which these buses will ply in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas. (HT PHOTO)

The transport body has started the process of procuring and operating electric double-decker buses and has finalised 40 routes on which these buses will ply in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas. Road conditions and passenger response were considered when selecting the route.

PMPML’s ambitions to reintroduce double-decker buses and expand its electric fleet are key steps towards updating the city’s public transport system. Moreover, electric buses will contribute to the city’s efforts in reducing pollution, providing a cleaner and greener alternative to conventional fuel-powered buses.

It is likely to take at least six months for the buses to operate. The decision to utilise double-decker buses was made to handle the enormous volume of passengers.

“These double-decker buses will not run on BRTS routes due to changes in their height and design. These new buses are 14 feet and four inches high and have a seating capacity of 70 passengers and a standing capacity of 40 passengers. The average cost of each bus is ₹2 crore. In the early 90s, the then Pune Municipal Transport (PMT) started a double-decker bus service in Pune which mainly ran between Shivajinagar and Nigdi as most of the offices were on this route,” said a senior PMPML official on condition of anonymity.