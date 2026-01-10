PMPML to add 50 new e-buses by January-end

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) plans to add 50 new e-buses to its fleet by the end of January. The buses, manufactured by Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech Limited, are undergoing inspection at the company’s manufacturing facility. As per the plan, 25 e-buses are expected to arrive in Pune within the next four to five days, and rest during the third week of January, officials said on Friday, adding that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to flag off the fleet at the Nigdi bus depot. All 50 new buses will operate from the Nigdi bus depot. (HT FILE)

Of the 160 new e-buses that the public transport utility was scheduled to receive last year, 25 will be added to the fleet after final review by the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT).

“CIRT will also inspect the new buses and issue the necessary certification before handover,” said Pankaj Deore, chairman and managing director, PMPML.

All 50 new buses will operate from the Nigdi bus depot. To support the expanded e-bus operations, five new DC fast chargers will be installed at the depot. The facility will fully charge a bus within 40 to 50 minutes. Currently, the depot is equipped with AC chargers with a charging time of approximately three hours per bus, said officials.