PMPML to deploy 950 buses to ensure citizens reach home on time

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will be operating as many 950 buses on different city routes to ensure that citizens reach home on time.

The PMPML has taken a decision to deploy buses on city roads to cater to commuter traffic so that their operations are completed by 8 pm and ensure people reach home on time.

PMPML traffic manager Dattatyra Zende said, “Taking into the needs of the citizens to reach home, we will be deploying 950 buses on the roads for citizens. We have already deployed around 925 buses and the response has been encouraging. We will continue the deployment depending on the needs of the citizens.”

The bus depots and stations across the city which were deserted for the last two months, saw the return of some hustle bustle as drivers, conductors and other employees resumed their duties wearing face masks and the employees of PMPML attending work.

Buses and the premises of various bus depots and different bus stands in the city and suburbs are being regularly sanitized. Conductors have been instructed by the administration to carrying sanitizer bottles and sprinkle it on the hands of passengers once they are seated.

“Before issuing tickets, we tell the passengers to wear face masks. The conductors are ensuring that the social distancing is maintained in buses,” a PMPML official said.

Efforts have been taken to make the seating arrangements in few buses changed to ensure social distancing while in the majority of the buses the conductors are making sure that the seat next to a passenger remains vacant.

The conductors have also been issued directions not to allow standing passengers to ensure social distancing. However, due to a large number of common citizens travelling, it being difficult to maintain social distancing rules for the administration. Meanwhile, civic activists have welcomed the PMPML decision to deploy more buses.

Sameer Patel, a civic activist from NIBM said, “The PMPML must ensure that all the measures like social distancing and use of sanitisers are done in the bus. At the same time, the increase in the number of buses will lessen the burden and hardship of citizens during the new restrictions.”