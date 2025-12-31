Search
Wed, Dec 31, 2025
PMPML to operate free, extra buses for Bhima Koregaon on Jan 1

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 31, 2025 07:08 am IST

To facilitate smooth travel, PMPML will operate additional bus services on December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has announced special bus services for the Vijay Stambh homage ceremony at Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2026, expecting a large turnout of devotees from Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, rural areas, and across Maharashtra.

On December 31, 75 free buses will run from the Lonikand division between 4 pm and 4 am, covering routes including Tulapur Phata, Lonikand Kushti Maidan, Khandoba Mal, Chichban, Phulgaon School, and Perne village. (HT)
To facilitate smooth travel, PMPML will operate additional bus services on December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026. On December 31, 75 free buses will run from the Lonikand division between 4 pm and 4 am, covering routes including Tulapur Phata, Lonikand Kushti Maidan, Khandoba Mal, Chichban, Phulgaon School, and Perne village.

On January 1, 250 free buses will operate from 4 am to midnight, reaching as far as Perne toll naka.

From the Shirur division, 150 free buses will operate on December 31 from Shikrapur Road, Jit Parking Work Board, and Pimple Jagatap Chakan Road to Bhima Koregaon, along with services from Wadhu parking areas. On January 1, 380 free buses will operate on similar routes from early morning until midnight.

Additionally, PMPML will run extra paid buses from six terminals in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, including Pune Station (Moledina Bus Stand), PMC Bhavan, Dapodi, Dhole Patil Road, Upper Depot, and Pimpri Ambedkar Chowk. A total of 105 buses (27 regular and 78 additional) will be deployed to travel up to Lonikand Kushti Maidan, PMPML CMD Pankaj Deore said.

PMPML has encouraged citizens and devotees to take advantage of these special bus services for a safe and convenient journey during the event.

