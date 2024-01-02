PMRDA begins handover of amenity spaces from 34 recently merged villages to PMC

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has initiated the process of transferring amenity spaces from the 34 recently merged villages to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The PMRDA has given 265,925 square metres of land to the PMC in the last week, which will help the PMC develop basic infrastructure in the recently merged villages, civic officials said. Earlier on December 22, 2023, the PMRDA had officially handed over 2.59 hectares of land, facilitating a seamless transfer to the PMC. (HT PHOTO)

The 265,925 square metres of land is spread across Phursungi, Manjari Budruk, Mundhwa, Undri, Kirkatwadi, Ambegaon Khurd, Autade Handewadi, Lohegaon and Wagholi. Out of the 265,925 square metres of land, as much as 38,728.76 square metres (21 plots) is located in Wagholi and will be used for road-widening purposes whereas 202,137.53 square metres (24 plots), also located in Wagholi, will be used for developing amenity spaces.

Earlier on December 22, 2023, the PMRDA had officially handed over 2.59 hectares of land, facilitating a seamless transfer to the PMC. This strategic move will play an important role in empowering the PMC to develop essential facilities as well as the overall development of the merged villages, said civic officials.

Ramdas Jagtap, deputy collector of the PMRDA, said, “Under the collaborative efforts of the land and property department of the authority and the property and management department of the PMC, a joint team led by deputy engineer Vasant Naik from PMRDA and a counterpart from the PMC has been formed. The designated area for transfer encompasses 36 roads in 10 villages so far.”

“We have handed over 54,901 square metres of land (34 plots) for road-widening purposes while 211,024 square metres of land (36 plots) have been transferred for developing different amenities in these villages. It is one of the major transfers of land parcels after the merger of the 34 villages with the PMC. The process will continue and we will transfer more amenity spaces to the PMC in future. The PMRDA has set up a special team for this process, and the team is working closely with PMC officials,” Jagtap said.

Amenity space is used for different purposes such as parking, gyms, common areas, office space, outbuilding, pools, school buildings, storage spaces, clubhouses, sewage treatment plants, gardens, community halls, playgrounds, educational institutes etc.