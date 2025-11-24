PMRDA begins work on ‘Pune Growth Hub’

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has started work on a long-term economic plan for the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR) called the ‘Pune Growth Hub’. Part of the state’s goal to make Pune a major economic centre, the plan will guide development across the region which has an area of 6,246 square kilometres. Officials said that the new economic plan will help set the direction for the region’s policy and investment by identifying key growth sectors, job potential and major infrastructure needs. (HT)

Avinash Patil, director, PMRDA planning department, said, “The chief minister has asked us to position Pune as a key growth centre for Maharashtra. This plan will help us map the region’s strengths and identify the projects needed to reach that vision.”

It will also align PMR growth with state and national targets.

The PMRDA has invited proposals from government institutions, research bodies and non-profit organisations. The tender was issued on November 15 and the organisations submitted the necessary documents on Friday, November 22.

Plan structure

The ‘Pune Growth Hub’ will map Pune’s present economic and social profile. It will assess GDP, employment, population, income levels, mobility, education and health apart from tracking sustainability measures like air quality, clean energy use and waste management.

The plan will identify major growth drivers such as manufacturing, GCCs, tourism, logistics and green energy; and set targets for 2030, 2035 and 2047. Market studies and stakeholder discussions will support this process. The plan will list priority projects and reforms needed to support future growth across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and nearby talukas. The final phase is expected to include an action roadmap with timelines and monitoring points, defining the roles of the PMRDA, state departments and central agencies.

Maha backing

The state government in September 2025 appointed the PMRDA as the implementing agency for the PMR Economic Master Plan, which is modelled on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) plan and identifies 18 integrated development centres for sectors such as information technology (IT), automobile manufacturing, agriculture and education.

The initiative is part of a national effort led by the NITI Aayog, which is preparing growth plans for selected regions. The ‘Growth Hub’ model is also being piloted in Mumbai, Surat, Vishakhapatnam and Varanasi.

A senior official said that three committees have been constituted to prepare and implement the master plan. The order was issued on September 15 by Charushila Chaudhary, joint secretary, planning department. A dedicated project implementation unit has also been formed.