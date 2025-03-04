Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMRDA clears 201 encroachments on highways 

BySiddharth Gadkari
Mar 04, 2025 05:44 AM IST

The action was carried out on three highways, clearing up over 20,000 square feet of space on the first day of the anti-encroachment drive

In a major step to ease traffic congestion, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), along with various government agencies removed 201 encroachments across the city on Monday, March 3. The action was carried out on three highways, clearing up over 20,000 square feet of space on the first day of the anti-encroachment drive. 

PMRDA has urged those with unauthorised structures along highways to remove them voluntarily. (HT PHOTO)
PMRDA has urged those with unauthorised structures along highways to remove them voluntarily. (HT PHOTO)

PMRDA has urged those with unauthorised structures along highways to remove them voluntarily. To ensure smooth implementation, PMRDA commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase held a joint meeting last week with officials from various agencies.  

The campaign aims to address traffic issues on national and state highways around Pune by clearing unauthorised shops, stalls, and constructions. A joint schedule was planned by PMRDA, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), local police, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), and the Public Works Department (PWD). 

Commenting on the development, Dr Mhase said, “As part of its ongoing efforts to clear encroachments and ease traffic congestion, PMRDA has released a detailed schedule for its demolition drive across major highways. The campaign, conducted in collaboration with multiple government agencies, will target unauthorised structures along key routes in March 2025. The drive will continue in the coming days, focusing on clearing illegal structures that obstruct traffic movement.” 

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On