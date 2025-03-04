PMRDA clears 201 encroachments on highways 

In a major step to ease traffic congestion, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), along with various government agencies removed 201 encroachments across the city on Monday, March 3. The action was carried out on three highways, clearing up over 20,000 square feet of space on the first day of the anti-encroachment drive. PMRDA has urged those with unauthorised structures along highways to remove them voluntarily. (HT PHOTO)

PMRDA has urged those with unauthorised structures along highways to remove them voluntarily. To ensure smooth implementation, PMRDA commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase held a joint meeting last week with officials from various agencies.

The campaign aims to address traffic issues on national and state highways around Pune by clearing unauthorised shops, stalls, and constructions. A joint schedule was planned by PMRDA, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), local police, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), and the Public Works Department (PWD).

Commenting on the development, Dr Mhase said, “As part of its ongoing efforts to clear encroachments and ease traffic congestion, PMRDA has released a detailed schedule for its demolition drive across major highways. The campaign, conducted in collaboration with multiple government agencies, will target unauthorised structures along key routes in March 2025. The drive will continue in the coming days, focusing on clearing illegal structures that obstruct traffic movement.”