PMRDA extends deadline for Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Pune Metro line-3 to September 2025

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has extended the deadline for Tata and Siemens for the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro line till September. The Pune Metro Line-3, the deadline for which was March 2025, is a 23 mm elevated Metro rail project connecting the IT hub of Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. (HT FILE)

The Pune Metro Line-3, the deadline for which was March 2025, is a 23 mm elevated Metro rail project connecting the IT hub of Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar.

Yogesh Mhase, PMRDA commissioner said, “As per the contractor’s request, we have given an extension of metro work up to September 2025. After instruction, the work has been sped up.”

“In the recent meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the state has given the green signal to hand over the land of Raj Bhavan for Metro station work. In Modern College land handover work has also been initiated. We have discussed with PMC officials for developing amenity spaces near Pune Metro line- 3 stations for parking,” said Mhase.

According to officials, the project has reached 82% completion. The duct installation and railway track laying are finished. Work on escalators, traffic signals, electrical systems, and minor repairs at 23 stations is in the final stage.

Last year, delays due to land acquisition, permits, and tenders led to warnings of fines for further delays. This pushed the contractor to speed up the work. The remaining tasks, including escalators and infrastructure at Baner, Sakalnagar, Civil Court, and 11 other stations, are nearing completion.

It is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) project awarded by the PMRDA to a consortium consisting of Tata Group’s TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited (TUTPL) and Siemens Project Ventures. The project construction work started in November 2021. The first metro pillar was constructed in April 2022.