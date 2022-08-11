PMRDA holds meeting ahead of starting flyover work at university chowk
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Wednesday evening held a meeting ahead of the flyover work at Savitribai Phule University chowk planned from August 17. Officials from the PMRDA, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and traffic police including municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Suhas Divase and deputy commissioner (traffic) Rahul Srirame were present at the meeting.
Divase said, “We discussed various aspects including service line shifting, changes in traffic and speeding up the work during the meeting. Very soon, the PMRDA will start the flyover work on ground.”
Kumar said, “The PMC will shift all the service lines including water and drainage coming in between the flyover and metro work.”
The traffic police demanded that necessary changes be made to the traffic before starting the flyover work at the busy chowk. For the work to go on smoothly, vehicles will not be allowed to turn at Anand Rishiji chowk and enter Model colony areas. They will have to go up to Agriculture college and take a U turn from there, instead. The PMC plans to remove the murals at Mhasoba chowk so that vehicles can take a U turn easily.
The PMRDA had demolished the flyover at the university chowk two years ago and now, the new flyover is coming up with the metro. The PMRDA has started the metro line between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar. With the metro work going on, there are huge traffic jams at Baner, Aundh and Pashan during peak hours. However, authorities are worried that once the flyover work begins at the busy chowk, it will add to the traffic congestion instead of easing it.
Light rainfall in Pune till August 15
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted light rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, till August 15. The weather department has released no warnings for Pune city and ghat regions from August 12 onwards. For August 12, IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall for Pune city and isolated heavy rainfall for ghat regions. From August 13 to August 15, light rains are very likely for Pune city.
Water discharged from Khadakwasla and Panshet dams, citizens cautioned
With the city receiving continuous rain for the last two days, the water level in all four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Warasgaon has gone up. As a result, the state irrigation department has released water from Khadakwasala and Panshet dams as both have been filled to 100% capacity. Water from both dams was released at noon on Thursday. The irrigation department has advised citizens to stay away from the river bed.
Residents oppose Navi Mumbai civic body’s action of relocating stray dogs
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation veterinary department capturing and relocating six sterilised stray dogs from Seawoods Estates Limited has come under the scanner of animal lovers including the trustee of People for Animals (POA), Ambika Shukla. Individual complaints, too, have been raised by feeders with the Animal Welfare Board of India. Likewise, an affidavit is also to be filed with the Supreme Court. Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has sought a reply from the officer.
ODOP items to be available at U.P. petrol pumps soon
Petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh will act as promotional hubs and showcase destinations for the One District One Product (ODOP) items, fulfilling the state government's resolve to present unique regional products under the ambitious scheme to a wider audience, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. Under the pilot project, ODOP stalls will be set up at Indian Oil Corporation's petrol pumps at Husaria and Jiamau in Lucknow.
U.P. cop complains about food quality, inquiry ordered
An inquiry has been ordered into allegations levelled by a police constable in Firozabad about the quality of food being served in the police mess. In a video that has gone viral on social media, police constable Manoj Kumar lamented the inferior food quality which was being served at the mess in the Reserve Police Lines. Kumar, while sitting on the divider of the highway in Firozabad, blamed police officials for neglect.
