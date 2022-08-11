PMRDA holds meeting ahead of starting flyover work at university chowk

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Wednesday evening held a meeting ahead of the flyover work at Savitribai Phule University chowk planned from August 17. Officials from the PMRDA, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and traffic police including municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Suhas Divase and deputy commissioner (traffic) Rahul Srirame were present at the meeting.

Divase said, “We discussed various aspects including service line shifting, changes in traffic and speeding up the work during the meeting. Very soon, the PMRDA will start the flyover work on ground.”

Kumar said, “The PMC will shift all the service lines including water and drainage coming in between the flyover and metro work.”

The traffic police demanded that necessary changes be made to the traffic before starting the flyover work at the busy chowk. For the work to go on smoothly, vehicles will not be allowed to turn at Anand Rishiji chowk and enter Model colony areas. They will have to go up to Agriculture college and take a U turn from there, instead. The PMC plans to remove the murals at Mhasoba chowk so that vehicles can take a U turn easily.

The PMRDA had demolished the flyover at the university chowk two years ago and now, the new flyover is coming up with the metro. The PMRDA has started the metro line between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar. With the metro work going on, there are huge traffic jams at Baner, Aundh and Pashan during peak hours. However, authorities are worried that once the flyover work begins at the busy chowk, it will add to the traffic congestion instead of easing it.