PMRDA revises Gunthewari rates to regularise unauthorised constructions

Following poor response to the Gunthewari Development Act to regularise unauthorised construction, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) revised the rate on Tuesday. However, civic activists believe that it will not be of much benefit as the rates are still high. The chief minister at Tuesday’s budget meeting approved the revised rates proposed by PMRDA. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the government order dated October 18, 2021, the government fixed the rates of mitigation and development fees to regularise unauthorised construction under the Maharashtra Gunthewari Development Act. On December 4, 2023, the government empowered the planning authority to fix development charges. However, due to high charges, the citizens’ response to regularisation was poor.

In the revised rates, development charges are reduced three to two times the original amount. Land rates were lowered from 10% to 4% of the annual market value for using extra floor space index (FSI) and construction at side margins. PMRDA claims the new rates will lead to regularisation of unauthorised construction.

Yogesh Mhase, PMRDA commissioner said, “People will get benefits and will apply to regularise their unauthorised construction.”

Sudhir Kulkarni, president, Civil Rights Committee and advocate for revising Gunthewari rates, said, “PMRDA has reduced land rates, but other taxes like water and fire taxes remain the same. They claim to reduce charges but keeping other rates the same doesn’t help. The change will only benefit bungalows and individual houses to some extent, but not small apartments and flats.”

The Gunthewari Act is the scheme of regulation of unauthorised homes made on small plots.