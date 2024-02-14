PMRDA starts constructing alternative road for Aundh

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has begun construction of an alternate road on the Agriculture College campus, previously designated as the Pune Metro depot. However, commuters will have to wait one and a half months before they can start using the road. For that, the city traffic police devised a diversion plan for the area surrounding the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus, which was implemented last Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

After completing the Ganeshkhind Road widening project, the PMRDA has begun work on a multi-level flyover. For that, the city traffic police devised a diversion plan for the area surrounding the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus, which was implemented last Saturday.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

However, as the Agriculture College administration declined to allow the use of its internal roads for traffic diversion on Ganeshkhind Road, the PMRDA proposed to provide an alternative route for commuters headed to Aundh.

The regional development authority has started constructing a separate 7-metre road for two, three, and four-wheelers. The road passes along the Pune Metro compound and Agriculture College area.

Rinaj Pathan, chief superintendent engineer of PMRDA said, “PMRDA is developing a road to decongest the Ganeshkhind Road stretch. We are trying hard to complete work as early as possible so that commuters will get an alternative route for the Aundh area. However, it will take almost one and half months to complete the road.”

As per the proposed diversion plan, commuters travelling from Shivajinagar to Aundh or Hinjewadi will need to take the path from the Agriculture College’s Wakadewadi gate to the Range Hill metro depot, which is located alongside the Pune Metro line and leads to the nearby Range Hills underpass. The aim is to ease congestion plaguing commuters heading to Range Hills, Bopodi, and Khadki.

To address this, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had instructed officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Agricultural College, and PMRDA to explore solutions. After that, PMRDA finalised an alternate route last week.