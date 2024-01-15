PMRDA urges public participation to regularize unauthorized constructions

The Gunthewari scheme, which aims to legalise unauthorised small constructions, is receiving fewer responses given higher regularisation charges. As a result, the State governments in March 2021 instructed local bodies to revise the rates, however, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has overlooked this directive. Now, it has initiated an awareness campaign within its jurisdiction to encourage people to participate in the Gunthewari scheme. The Gunthewari Act is the scheme of regulation of unauthorised homes made on small plots. Local bodies charge fees as per state government directives to regularise it. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Over the last three years, the PMRDA has received just 30 applications for the Gunthewari Act’s regularisation of illegal small constructions, of which only 10 are eligible for regularisation. The rest still need to submit the necessary documentation. To address this, PMRDA has launched awareness drives in recent weeks to clear up any misconceptions concerning the Gunthewari Act.

The Gunthewari Act is the scheme of regulation of unauthorised homes made on small plots. Local bodies charge fees as per state government directives to regularise it.

Sunil Marale, joint director of Town Planning of PMRDA said, “Despite the potential benefits, the lack of proper implementation and non-regularisation of Gunthewari has left individuals in low and middle-income groups without full access to government benefits. To rectify this, citizens are now offered an opportunity to regularise unauthorised plots and constructions developed on a cluster basis before December 31, 2020, through recent amendments to the Act.”

On the revision rate issue, Marale said the authorities are working on the rate revision, and a proposal for the same will be tabled for approval.

One of the officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) building permission and development department said, “We received 926 applications and after scrutinising, only 50 applications were sanctioned. We have collected ₹7.40 crore of revenue from the Gunthewari scheme so far.”

PMRDA has disclosed the policy for Gunthewari development regularisation, disclosed on January 12, 2024. The benefits include regularisation of irregular constructions, official registration in future transactions, reduced taxation rates, allocation of funds for civic amenities, modifications in development plans, and termination of court cases related to unauthorised development.

“Sudhir Kulkarni, president of the civil rights committee and advocate for Gunthewari rate revision, stated, “The State government issued an order on 4 December 2023 to revise the rate, but as of now, none of the local bodies have implemented the changes. The current rate for regularising unauthorised constructions under Gunthewari is ₹800 per square meter, making it unaffordable for individual householders.”